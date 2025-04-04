Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $176.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $173.02 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

