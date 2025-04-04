Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE AWX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

