Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE AWX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Avalon Company Profile
