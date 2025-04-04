Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – April 3rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Bank of America, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, and Carvana are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, sale, and maintenance of vehicles and related technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to a sector that includes automobile manufacturers, parts suppliers, and companies driving innovations in mobility and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $17.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.73. 71,040,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,948,552. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20. The firm has a market cap of $854.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.08. 163,021,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,324,468. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,888,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,297,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.79. 12,468,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,279,668. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $828.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. 19,191,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,699,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $971.85. 1,481,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $988.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $947.48.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $39.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,532. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $219.11.

