Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $75,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Down 4.0 %
ADSK stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.