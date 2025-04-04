Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $75,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

