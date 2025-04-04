Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $13.73. 119,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,165,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AESI shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 12.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,240. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,090. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,049,750. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.