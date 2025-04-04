Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 292497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

