Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,931 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.57. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

