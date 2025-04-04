Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $608,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $103.27 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

