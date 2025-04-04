Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2,467.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

