Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,373,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $52,335,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $21,514,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,974,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $18,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

