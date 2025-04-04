Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 401.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $183.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

