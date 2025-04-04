Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 27,431 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 893.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 65.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $65.22 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

