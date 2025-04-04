Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,283 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 6,830.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,343,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,754,000 after buying an additional 994,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBAX opened at $48.38 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.