Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

