Athos Capital Ltd Takes Position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Bold Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000.

Get Bold Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Bold Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAGU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on identifying and acquiring businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.