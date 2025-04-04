Astra Wealth Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,312 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after buying an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after buying an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

