Astra Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. The stock has a market cap of $265.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

