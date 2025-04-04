Astra Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 392 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $917.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $972.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $873.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

