Astra Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,601 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $152.12 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $142.12 and a 12 month high of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

