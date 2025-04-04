Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.25 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66.95 ($0.88), with a volume of 1771190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.15 ($0.91).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £633.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.46)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

