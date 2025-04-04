Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.