ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Position Decreased by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,369 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in ASE Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

