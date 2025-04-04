Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.59. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

