Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 234,543 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Commerce Bancshares worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH opened at $57.64 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

