Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 187,327 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,327 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.78% of TowneBank worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in TowneBank by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

