Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,013,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

