Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 414,138 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,138 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Bausch + Lomb worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLCO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

