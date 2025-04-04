Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $25.75 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 935,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,528,983.16. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,375.41. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

