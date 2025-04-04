Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,297 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of Cellebrite DI worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,307 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,358,000 after buying an additional 2,130,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,402,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $11,523,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,975,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 626,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLBT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

