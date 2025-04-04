Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,570,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

