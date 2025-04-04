Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,609 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.40% of Red Rock Resorts worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $5,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $63.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

