Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 633,881 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.17% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 194,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

