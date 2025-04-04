Arogo Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:AOGO) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.50% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.