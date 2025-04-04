Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.24 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 17109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

Arkema Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

