Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $28.75 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S Corp Gable sold 331,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $8,332,513.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,268,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,076,944.44. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,659. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

