Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.38 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 45.11 ($0.59). 309,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 751,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.45 ($0.53).

Argentex Group Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £56.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.85.

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argentex Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 34.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argentex Group PLC will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

In other Argentex Group news, insider James Ormonde bought 320,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150,558.86 ($197,273.14). Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

