Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,712 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 271.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,026,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,031,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,865,000 after buying an additional 1,150,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 9.2 %

WFC opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

