Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after buying an additional 2,747,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $56,575,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.