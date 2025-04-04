Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,624 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,253,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 260,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.