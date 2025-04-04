Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.39. 26,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 405,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

