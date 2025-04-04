Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.
NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.48 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
