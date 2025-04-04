Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 639.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.48 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.