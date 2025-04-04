Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.30), with a volume of 7696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.24).

Aquis Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 703.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 598.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC (“Aquis”) is a creator and facilitator of next-generation financial markets, through the provision of accessible, simple and efficient stock exchanges, trading venues and technology.

Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.

Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.

