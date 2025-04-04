Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.