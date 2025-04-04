Antanas (Tony) Guoga Buys 3,059 Shares of Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Stock

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$85.65 ($54.21) per share, with a total value of A$262,003.35 ($165,824.91).

Opyl Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Opyl Company Profile

Opyl Limited develops digital tools that enhance healthcare experience for patients in Australia. The company also delivers deep market insights from social media data and enhance clinical research process. It offers Opin, a clinical trial recruitment platform that leverages social media, search engine optimization technologies and emerging artificial intelligence science, and matching patients directly to clinical trials.

