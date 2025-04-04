Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,862,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,305,000. Finally, Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,746,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.55.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.10, for a total transaction of $21,951,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.10, for a total value of $252,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,522.10. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,113 shares of company stock worth $364,668,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $531.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

