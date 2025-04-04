Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,091 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 219,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 196,887 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,049 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 108,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

