Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.10 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

