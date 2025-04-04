Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $152.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.20 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

