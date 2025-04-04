Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 134,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 128,996 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 184,368 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

