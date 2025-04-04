Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

